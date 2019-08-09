Obituary: Linda Earl Colpitts

Linda Earl Colpitts

November 1, 1947 – February 27, 2019

On February 27, 2019, Linda Colpitts of Breckenridge and Puerto Penasco, Mexico passed away at the age of 71. She had courageously battled mesothelioma for 4 years. Linda was born in 1947 to Jim and Ruth McKillen of Indianapolis. She grew up in Fullerton, CA and spent much of her young life in Del Mar, CA.

In 2005, she followed her dream of living and working in a ski town and moved to Breckenridge. She met Michael in 2006. They were married in 2008 in a spectacular pirate themed wedding with friends and family. Together they skied, hiked, camped, picked wild mushrooms, perfected picnics, collected sea shells and traveled. In 2014, she and Michael walked 480 miles on the Camino de Santiago. She loved finding pink â€œfootballâ€ shells on the beach at their home in Puerto Penasco.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Marti. She is survived by her husband Michael, sister Micki, sons Eric (Emily) and Toby (Sara), Michael’s children Jenny and Josh (Breann) and many grandchildren.

There will be a memorial for Linda this fall during Aspen tree color season. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

