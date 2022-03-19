Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of March 20
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via the organization’s website.
Cats
- Griffin, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- Jingles, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Belvedere, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- Reid, 4 years, flame point-Siamese mix, neutered male
- Jade, 8 months, black, mediumhair, spayed female
- Smokey, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, spayed female
- Jessie Lee, 5 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- James Dean, 5 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
- Emmy Lou, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Kenji, 4 years, domestic shortahir, white and gray, neutered male
Dogs
- Roscoe, 4 years, Australian cattle dog, blue merle, neutered male
- Freya, 6 years, coonhound-rottweiler mix, tricolor black and tan, spayed female
- Rooster, 2 years, dalmatian-American bulldog mix, black and white, neutered male
- Flora, 2 years, pit bull terrier, tan, spayed female
- Owen, 4 years, chocolate Labrador retriever, neutered male
