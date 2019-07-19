Photos: Summit Fire & EMS cuts ribbon on new administration building

FRISCO — Officials from around the county gathered at the County Commons on Thursday morning to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the new Summit Fire & EMS administration building in Frisco.

The new facility, a 9,400-square-foot structure worth more than $4 million, will serve as the headquarters for Summit Fire & EMS, which operationally absorbed the Summit County Ambulance Service earlier this month.

The building, along with the merger of the two entities, is meant to help reduce costs to the community by eliminating redundancies and to improve the overall efficiency of fire and emergency medical operations in the county.

“We had a lot of fingers in the pie during this project,” Summit Fire Chief Jeff Berino said. “We worked well cooperatively, and I know that was challenging for the architects and the contractors having two owners and a million people telling them what to do. … This has been a great example of government working with government, and I want to thank the (Board of County Commissioners) and our board and staff for their flexibility, patience and most of all their vision.”