Santa actor to donate proceeds to Doctors Without Borders

Summit County resident Marko Brickman is charging $350 for a visit from Santa this holiday season. Brickman’s proceeds are donated to Doctors Without Borders, which has developed a food called Plumpy Nut that provides vitamins and nutrients to malnourished children in Africa at the cost of $1 per meal.

The booking includes one hour visiting guests or patrons and taking photos. For more information, call Brickman at 707-345-1365.