Silverthorne business event draws over 100 attendees

SILVERTHORNE — On Oct. 16, Four Points Funding, a Colorado-based investment company, hosted a networking and educational presentation event called “The Summit: Investing, Startups and Real Estate in Mountain Towns.” The event was held at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center and brought in over 100 investors and entrepreneurs interested in the business opportunities in Silverthorne.

“For a first-time event, we were very pleased to see over 100 guests, and there was a great deal of energy and enthusiasm about what the future of entrepreneurialism can look like in Silverthorne and Summit County,” Ryan Hyland, Silverthorne town manager said in a news release.

Marco Vienna of Four Points Funding said that the goal of the event was to put local resources for investors and entrepreneurs on display and to explain how to utilize those resources. The Summit also served as a networking event.