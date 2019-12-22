Summit County Libraries names volunteer award winners

Jaime Bailey was named volunteer of the year

Courtesy photo

Jaime Bailey was named volunteer of the year and Karen Musolf won the Van Woodford Service Award at the Summit County Libraries’ volunteer appreciation breakfast Dec. 12 at the Main Library in Frisco.

Bailey has worked for many years as a substitute for the library. In the past year, Bailey worked to stock the free book exchange at the Frisco Bus Barn with more than 1,400 books and 400 magazines, according to a news release.

Past recipients of the volunteer award include Andrew Armour, Beverley McArthur, Kay Bullington, Richard Hale, Brett Teatro, Becky Morgan, Sue Paluska, Kristina Nethaway, Mary Kidd, Eileen Finkel, Shirley Beaty and Brian Edney.

Karen Musolf won the Van Woodford Service Award

Courtesy photo

Musolf was honored for her service since 2015 at the South Branch Library, where she shelved books and offered historical perspective and research. She was a driving force in the Summit Historical Society and the Breckenridge Heritage Alliance as an officer, docent, archivist and organizer of the Historical Society Book Club. She led walking and cemetery tours and taught classes. She also is an advocate for child literacy and adult participation.

The award is named for Van Woodford, who came to Silverthorne in the 1970s and volunteered her time at the library, which then was in Dillon Town Hall.

Past recipients include Kristina Nethaway, Janet Good, Susan Donaldson, Maggie Cox, Carolyn Wiseman, Cass Dombrowski, Joyce Dierauer, Ron and Kathy Schuman, Randall McKinnon and Ken Gray.