 Summit County real estate sales totaled nearly $41.2M for the third week of September
Summit County real estate sales totaled nearly $41.2M for the third week of September

Real estate transactions in Summit County total nearly $41.2 million across 40 sales that took place from Sept. 19-23.

Staff report
  

A for sale sign is pictured in Frisco on Nov. 18, 2022.
Steven Josephson/Summit Daily News

6965 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Fields Family Trust
  • Date: Sept. 19, 2022
  • Price: $835,000
  • Subdivision: Villamont Condos

0297 Deer Path Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Robert Arthur McCormick II
  • Date: Sept. 19, 2022
  • Price: $1,050,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley

0600 Alpensee Road, Summit County

  • Owner: John A. and Neena Sarkaria Family Trust
  • Date: Sept. 19, 2022
  • Price: $1,600,000
  • Subdivision: Alpensee

71 Rosette Way, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Nicolai Kaplun
  • Date: Sept. 19, 2022
  • Price: $448,402
  • Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch

801 Lakepoint Drive, Unit B2, Frisco

  • Owner: Jerry L. Price
  • Date: Sept. 19, 2022
  • Price: $890,000
  • Subdivision: Drake Landing Condos

0060 Golf Course Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Randall Stinnette
  • Date: Sept. 19, 2022
  • Price: $1,900,000
  • Subdivision: Woods at Copper Creek Townhomes

0162 Penstemon Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Joanne Bedell Quinn Separate Share Trust
  • Date: Sept. 19, 2022
  • Price: $2,350,000
  • Subdivision: Keystone Ranch

230 Angler Mountain Ranch Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Sandy K. Helm
  • Date: Sept. 19, 2022
  • Price: $2,600,000
  • Subdivision: Angler Mountain Vistas

0085 Revett Drive, Lot 353, Summit County

  • Owner: 353 Revett Dandy Land, LLC
  • Date: Sept. 19, 2022
  • Price: $475,000
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park

0112 Illinois Gulch Road, Unit 4, Summit County

  • Owner: Geoffrey Riegle
  • Date: Sept. 19, 2022
  • Price: $730,000
  • Subdivision: Woodmoor at Breckenridge

0115 Pelican Circle, Building 9, Unit 901, Summit County

  • Owner: Howard S. Gordon
  • Date: Sept. 20, 2022
  • Price: $925,000
  • Subdivision: Villas at Swan’s Nest Condo

655 Four O’Clock Road, Unit 110, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Kucera Family, LLP
  • Date: Sept. 20, 2022
  • Price: $590,000
  • Subdivision: Tyra IV Riverbend Lodge Condos

91 Flintstone Lane, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Sirish Upadhyay
  • Date: Sept. 20, 2022
  • Price: $885,000
  • Subdivision: Eth Bar Condos

0076 Robertson Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Daniel S. Merryman
  • Date: Sept. 20, 2022
  • Price: $190,000
  • Subdivision: Quandary Village

9339 Colorado Highway 9, Building C, Unit 204, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Susan Lynn Albrecht
  • Date: Sept. 20, 2022
  • Price: $887,000
  • Subdivision: Ski & Racquet Club Condos

21680 U.S. Highway 6, Building 2, Unit 2053, Summit County

  • Owner: Adam Pender
  • Date: Sept. 20, 2022
  • Price: $885,000
  • Subdivision: Pines at Keystone Condos

34 Highfield Trail, Unit 213, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Delaney Lynn Brown
  • Date: Sept. 21, 2022
  • Price: $420,000
  • Subdivision: Highland Greens Lodge

352 W. Main St., Frisco

  • Owner: Scott J. Welker
  • Date: Sept. 21, 2022
  • Price: $975,000
  • Subdivision: Windwood Condos

3906 Silverheels Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Daniel O’Neill
  • Date: Sept. 21, 2022
  • Price: $879,000
  • Subdivision: Wildernest

243 McKay Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Nelson Smith
  • Date: Sept. 21, 2022
  • Price: $2,102,670
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

0910 Copper Road, Unit 405, Summit County

  • Owner: Allan Greissman
  • Date: Sept. 21, 2022
  • Price: $1,650,000
  • Subdivision: Passage Point Condos

343 Kestrel Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Christopher Lynn Manwill
  • Date: Sept. 21, 2022
  • Price: $1,287,000
  • Subdivision: Duplexes At The Ranch

0032 Wayback Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Ian Anthony Karl, Jr.
  • Date: Sept. 21, 2022
  • Price: $392,013
  • Subdivision: West Hills Townhomes

8300 Ryan Gulch Road, Building F, Unit 101, Summit County

  • Owner: Whetton Perry Family Trust
  • Date: Sept. 21, 2022
  • Price: $552,500
  • Subdivision: Treehouse Condos

0393 Wild Irishman Road, Building 4, Unit 16104, Summit County

  • Owner: David Rickman
  • Date: Sept. 21, 2022
  • Price: $649,000
  • Subdivision: Wild Irishman Condos

325 Lake Dillon Drive, Unit 301, Dillon

  • Owner: Gregory W. Lew
  • Date: Sept. 21, 2022
  • Price: $635,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Commons Condos

0221 Snake River Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Scott K. Thorson
  • Date: Sept. 21, 2022
  • Price: $1,320,000
  • Subdivision: Snake River Village

1014 Straight Creek Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Lawrence Milton Hutton
  • Date: Sept. 22, 2022
  • Price: $875,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley

305 Village Point Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Eric Woomer
  • Date: Sept. 22, 2022
  • Price: $1,730,000
  • Subdivision: Village Point Townhomes at Breck

473 Wilderness Drive, Blue River

  • Owner: Cory Michael Pederson
  • Date: Sept. 22, 2022
  • Price: $1,375,000
  • Subdivision: Wilderness

930 Blue River Parkway, Building 7, Unit 712, Silverthorne

  • Owner: River West Investments, LLC
  • Date: Sept. 22, 2022
  • Price: $1,270,000
  • Subdivision: River West Condos

1238 Gold Run Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: William Louis Dubose
  • Date: Sept. 22, 2022
  • Price: $3,100,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breck – Gold Run

16132 Colorado Highway 9, Summit County

  • Owner: Eric Willett
  • Date: Sept. 22, 2022
  • Price: $630,000
  • Subdivision: Leo

124 Creek Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Ulmer and Fuchs Trust
  • Date: Sept. 22, 2022
  • Price: $1,326,000
  • Subdivision: Blue River Run Townhomes

325 Lake Dillon Drive, Unit 202, Dillon

  • Owner: Two Zero Two, LLC
  • Date: Sept. 22, 2022
  • Price: $120,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Commons Condos

1516 Adams Ave., Silverthorne

  • Owner: Eric Torgerson
  • Date: Sept. 23, 2022
  • Price: $399,123
  • Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch

0280 Trailhead Drive, Unit 3014, Summit County

  • Owner: Lone Eagle 80435, LLC
  • Date: Sept. 23, 2022
  • Price: $1,625,000
  • Subdivision: Lone Eagle above River Run Condos

0209 Ten Mile Circle, Unit 304, Summit County

  • Owner: Deanna Renee Cunningham
  • Date: Sept. 23, 2022
  • Price: $459,000
  • Subdivision: Mountain Plaza Condos

1520 Adams Ave., Silverthorne

  • Owner: Melissa K. Riley
  • Date: Sept. 23, 2022
  • Price: $357,450
  • Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch

141 Filly Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Erik Husby
  • Date: Sept. 23, 2022
  • Price: $590,655
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch

