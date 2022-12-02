Summit County real estate sales totaled nearly $41.2M for the third week of September
Real estate transactions in Summit County total nearly $41.2 million across 40 sales that took place from Sept. 19-23.
6965 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County
- Owner: Fields Family Trust
- Date: Sept. 19, 2022
- Price: $835,000
- Subdivision: Villamont Condos
0297 Deer Path Road, Summit County
- Owner: Robert Arthur McCormick II
- Date: Sept. 19, 2022
- Price: $1,050,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley
0600 Alpensee Road, Summit County
- Owner: John A. and Neena Sarkaria Family Trust
- Date: Sept. 19, 2022
- Price: $1,600,000
- Subdivision: Alpensee
71 Rosette Way, Silverthorne
- Owner: Nicolai Kaplun
- Date: Sept. 19, 2022
- Price: $448,402
- Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch
801 Lakepoint Drive, Unit B2, Frisco
- Owner: Jerry L. Price
- Date: Sept. 19, 2022
- Price: $890,000
- Subdivision: Drake Landing Condos
0060 Golf Course Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Randall Stinnette
- Date: Sept. 19, 2022
- Price: $1,900,000
- Subdivision: Woods at Copper Creek Townhomes
0162 Penstemon Road, Summit County
- Owner: Joanne Bedell Quinn Separate Share Trust
- Date: Sept. 19, 2022
- Price: $2,350,000
- Subdivision: Keystone Ranch
230 Angler Mountain Ranch Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Sandy K. Helm
- Date: Sept. 19, 2022
- Price: $2,600,000
- Subdivision: Angler Mountain Vistas
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 353, Summit County
- Owner: 353 Revett Dandy Land, LLC
- Date: Sept. 19, 2022
- Price: $475,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park
0112 Illinois Gulch Road, Unit 4, Summit County
- Owner: Geoffrey Riegle
- Date: Sept. 19, 2022
- Price: $730,000
- Subdivision: Woodmoor at Breckenridge
0115 Pelican Circle, Building 9, Unit 901, Summit County
- Owner: Howard S. Gordon
- Date: Sept. 20, 2022
- Price: $925,000
- Subdivision: Villas at Swan’s Nest Condo
655 Four O’Clock Road, Unit 110, Breckenridge
- Owner: Kucera Family, LLP
- Date: Sept. 20, 2022
- Price: $590,000
- Subdivision: Tyra IV Riverbend Lodge Condos
91 Flintstone Lane, Breckenridge
- Owner: Sirish Upadhyay
- Date: Sept. 20, 2022
- Price: $885,000
- Subdivision: Eth Bar Condos
0076 Robertson Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Daniel S. Merryman
- Date: Sept. 20, 2022
- Price: $190,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village
9339 Colorado Highway 9, Building C, Unit 204, Breckenridge
- Owner: Susan Lynn Albrecht
- Date: Sept. 20, 2022
- Price: $887,000
- Subdivision: Ski & Racquet Club Condos
21680 U.S. Highway 6, Building 2, Unit 2053, Summit County
- Owner: Adam Pender
- Date: Sept. 20, 2022
- Price: $885,000
- Subdivision: Pines at Keystone Condos
34 Highfield Trail, Unit 213, Breckenridge
- Owner: Delaney Lynn Brown
- Date: Sept. 21, 2022
- Price: $420,000
- Subdivision: Highland Greens Lodge
352 W. Main St., Frisco
- Owner: Scott J. Welker
- Date: Sept. 21, 2022
- Price: $975,000
- Subdivision: Windwood Condos
3906 Silverheels Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Daniel O’Neill
- Date: Sept. 21, 2022
- Price: $879,000
- Subdivision: Wildernest
243 McKay Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Nelson Smith
- Date: Sept. 21, 2022
- Price: $2,102,670
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
0910 Copper Road, Unit 405, Summit County
- Owner: Allan Greissman
- Date: Sept. 21, 2022
- Price: $1,650,000
- Subdivision: Passage Point Condos
343 Kestrel Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Christopher Lynn Manwill
- Date: Sept. 21, 2022
- Price: $1,287,000
- Subdivision: Duplexes At The Ranch
0032 Wayback Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Ian Anthony Karl, Jr.
- Date: Sept. 21, 2022
- Price: $392,013
- Subdivision: West Hills Townhomes
8300 Ryan Gulch Road, Building F, Unit 101, Summit County
- Owner: Whetton Perry Family Trust
- Date: Sept. 21, 2022
- Price: $552,500
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condos
0393 Wild Irishman Road, Building 4, Unit 16104, Summit County
- Owner: David Rickman
- Date: Sept. 21, 2022
- Price: $649,000
- Subdivision: Wild Irishman Condos
325 Lake Dillon Drive, Unit 301, Dillon
- Owner: Gregory W. Lew
- Date: Sept. 21, 2022
- Price: $635,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Commons Condos
0221 Snake River Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Scott K. Thorson
- Date: Sept. 21, 2022
- Price: $1,320,000
- Subdivision: Snake River Village
1014 Straight Creek Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Lawrence Milton Hutton
- Date: Sept. 22, 2022
- Price: $875,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley
305 Village Point Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Eric Woomer
- Date: Sept. 22, 2022
- Price: $1,730,000
- Subdivision: Village Point Townhomes at Breck
473 Wilderness Drive, Blue River
- Owner: Cory Michael Pederson
- Date: Sept. 22, 2022
- Price: $1,375,000
- Subdivision: Wilderness
930 Blue River Parkway, Building 7, Unit 712, Silverthorne
- Owner: River West Investments, LLC
- Date: Sept. 22, 2022
- Price: $1,270,000
- Subdivision: River West Condos
1238 Gold Run Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: William Louis Dubose
- Date: Sept. 22, 2022
- Price: $3,100,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breck – Gold Run
16132 Colorado Highway 9, Summit County
- Owner: Eric Willett
- Date: Sept. 22, 2022
- Price: $630,000
- Subdivision: Leo
124 Creek Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Ulmer and Fuchs Trust
- Date: Sept. 22, 2022
- Price: $1,326,000
- Subdivision: Blue River Run Townhomes
325 Lake Dillon Drive, Unit 202, Dillon
- Owner: Two Zero Two, LLC
- Date: Sept. 22, 2022
- Price: $120,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Commons Condos
1516 Adams Ave., Silverthorne
- Owner: Eric Torgerson
- Date: Sept. 23, 2022
- Price: $399,123
- Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch
0280 Trailhead Drive, Unit 3014, Summit County
- Owner: Lone Eagle 80435, LLC
- Date: Sept. 23, 2022
- Price: $1,625,000
- Subdivision: Lone Eagle above River Run Condos
0209 Ten Mile Circle, Unit 304, Summit County
- Owner: Deanna Renee Cunningham
- Date: Sept. 23, 2022
- Price: $459,000
- Subdivision: Mountain Plaza Condos
1520 Adams Ave., Silverthorne
- Owner: Melissa K. Riley
- Date: Sept. 23, 2022
- Price: $357,450
- Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch
141 Filly Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Erik Husby
- Date: Sept. 23, 2022
- Price: $590,655
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch
