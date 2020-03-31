The ski resort industry is hoping for federal relief from its $2 billion in coronavirus losses

Dave Byrd has spent the past two weeks dispelling the notion that ski areas won’t feel the pain of the coronavirus shutdown because they pulled the plug so late in the season.

“This is roiling everyone,” said the director of regulatory affairs for the National Ski Areas Association, which last week estimated the country’s 460 ski areas in 37 states could suffer $2 billion in losses stemming from the shutdown. “Ski areas did not dodge a bullet here.”

Byrd is corralling lawmakers in the Congressional Ski and Snowboard Caucus to amplify the resort industry’s voice. Just because the sudden shutdown of the ski season came late in the season does not mean the industry will emerge from the pandemic unscathed.

The list of losses is long. And the industry is lined up hoping for federal assistance.

“We are working those levers in Congress. We don’t know what the actual shape of any relief might be but we are looking for economic assistance and we are willing to offer up some pretty big conditions on any aid we get,” Byrd said. He outlined an assurance that any aid directed toward the ski industry would go only for payroll and capital expenditure projects that largely employ local workers in ski communities.

