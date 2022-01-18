Tigers swim and dive team competes well against formidable competition at Grand Junction Invite

Charlotte Hudnut anchors the 400-yard freestyle relay for the Tigers during the Summit Invite swim and dive meet at Summit High School in Breckenridge on Dec. 17, 2021.

John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News

The Summit girls swim and dive team continues to set marks at every meet, and on Saturday, Jan. 15, in Grand Junction, two more Tigers swimmers qualified for the state meet in February.

The Summit swim and dive team competed at the El Pomar Natatorium at Colorado Mesa University for the Grand Junction High School Invite.

In a few weeks, the league swim meet will also take place at Colorado Mesa, so head coach Jenny Wischmeyer was hopeful the team would do well in order to get a sense of the atmosphere that will be present at the league meet Feb. 4-5.

The Tigers did compete well against nine strong teams, some of which they will face again at the league meet.

The first major performances from the Tigers came in the 50-yard freestyle race from Olivia Lyman and Abby Anderson, both of whom were able to qualify for the state meet.

Lyman almost made the qualifying mark twice last week, once at Summit’s home swim meet and another at the Mustang Invite, but barely missed the mark to make it to state.

Lyman finished fifth overall with a time of 27.14 seconds, while Anderson finished 10th with a time of 28.31 seconds.

“(Lyman) was like 0.15 (of a second) off, and she made it by like 0.75 in the end,” Wischmeyer said. “She dropped over a half a second in the 50-free, which is really hard to do. We have tried to work on a few things with her to get her to this point.”

On the diving board, Stephanie Horvath shined bright again after qualifying for state and placing first at the team’s home dual meet against Conifer.

In Grand Junction, Horvath placed first again without her coach present, scoring 398.40 points to beat Violet Noel, of Montrose.

“She did amazing from one week to the next,” Wischmeyer said. “For her to be able to do that on her own … was awesome.”

Stephanie Horvath performs a back somersault pike dive during the Summit Invite swim and dive meet Dec. 17, 2021, at Summit High School.

John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News

The Tigers also saw strong performances in the 100-yard freestyle race, where the team was able to place four swimmers in the top 15. Ashley Leidal led the way, swimming to a time of 1:01:31 to place sixth.

Leidal was followed by Allison Koonce in 11th, Lyman in 12th and Izzy Rowe in 13th.

Leidal also had a big day in the 200-yard individual medley, as she was able to place fifth with a time of 2:26:11.

Rowe doubled back for the 100-yard backstroke, where she placed seventh with a time of 1:10:83.

In terms of relays, the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays performed well. The 200-yard relay — which was composed of Anderson, Leidal, Koonce and Lyman — was able to place fourth overall with a time of 1:52.16.

The 400-yard relay placed on the award podium in third with a time of 4:10.33. The relay consisted of Lyman, Anderson, Rowe and Leidal.

The Tigers’ performance was enough for them to finish fifth out of nine teams with 248 points. The Glenwood Springs swim and dive team won the meet with 465 points.

“Looking to the conference meet, I really want our relays to be in the top eight for all three relays,” Wischmeyer said. “Considering (the 400-yard relay) placed third this weekend, but not all the teams were there is a pretty good indicator.”

The Tigers will get an opportunity to rest after having three meets over a seven-day period. They will compete again at their last home meet of the season Saturday, Jan. 22, when they will host five area teams. The meet is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.

The meet will serve as the final home sendoff for the team’s 13 seniors.