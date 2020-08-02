Letter to the editor: Democratic immorality fueled by mayors and governors
Breckenridge
Regarding Delbert Bush’s comments about being yelled at while leaving the Summit County Republicans meeting, my wife and I also had a distasteful and very scary episode this week. My doorbell camera filmed a man trespassing by climbing up to our balcony, moving along the railing and stealing our U.S./Trump flag. The balcony is off our bedroom. It is a disturbing feeling that people now feel this emblazoned right to invade and steal the personal property of others. I feel that their immorality is fueled by the Democratic mayors and governors not allowing mass arrests of everyone seen destroying private and/or public property.
The individual trespassing was aided by two others standing by with their flashlights. They were too far away to be identified; however, both the Breckenridge Police Department and myself identified the male. Of course he was offensive to the investigating officer. I did not press charges, but I will next time. I also want you to know that additional flags have been ordered. I invite you back for the view. You know the address.
