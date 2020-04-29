Letter to the editor: Social distancing and wearing masks is not too much to ask

I agree with Donald Samuels’ letter, “Residents must follow rules as county reopens.” Some of our residents seem to be unaware of the fact that their actions affect others. As a member of the high-risk group (over 65 and a cancer survivor) I have been cautious. I find myself becoming anxious when others do not keep their distance or wear masks. If businesses and the people who frequent them will not do their part to protect those of us who are most vulnerable, we will not be able to frequent any of those businesses. There are many older and immune-compromised people who will feel this way, too. I do not think that asking everyone to social distance and wear masks so that all of us can participate as restrictions are listed is too much to ask.