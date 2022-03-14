Letter to the editor: The only person responsible for the war in Ukraine is Putin
Dillon
Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed murder in Ukraine, having his military forces attack civilian targets, fleeing refugees, a children’s hospital and a maternity hospital, and residential high rises.
His excuse for all of this is to prevent genocide? Really, murder many to prevent the deaths Putin thinks might happen?
And then, President Joe Biden gets blamed in a letter to the editor. Please, do not insult the intelligence of residents of our county. The person responsible for this nightmarish carnage is Putin and only Putin.
