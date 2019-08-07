Results: Inaugural Arapahoe Basin Alpine Open of disc golf

More than 40 local and visiting disc golfers came out to the Continental Divide on Saturday and Sunday for the first Arapahoe Basin Alpine Open of disc golf at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

The Professional Disc Golf Association-sanctioned event saw individual disc golfers play a pair of 18-hole rounds on A-Basin’s 54-par, 18-hole disc golf course — located across the ski area’s lower-mountain, front-side terrain — on Saturday and Sunday.

At the end of the weekend, Clay McGillvary, of Breckenridge, threw the lowest two-day score at the open, a mark of -12 led by a score of 47 on Sunday after leading Mahtias Wright, of Colorado Springs, by just one, 49 to 50, after Saturday’s first round. The 47 was also the lowest single-round score of any disc golfer at the two-day tournament. With the overall low score, McGillvary also won the advanced division, which saw the most disc golfers over the weekend, with 16 total players.

Benjamin King, of Clark, and Gabe Franklin, of Breckenridge, each posted the low single-round score on Saturday, their pair of 48s good enough for 6-under in the open and pro masters 40+ divisions, respectively. After Sunday, King scored the third-lowest overall score on the weekend, -10, while Franklin’s -11 was good enough for second overall. Each won their divisions.

Arapahoe Basin Alpine Open

Saturday, Aug. 3, and Sunday, Aug. 4

Place, player, par, Round 1, Round 2, total

Advanced

1. Clay McGillvary, -12, 49, 47, 96

2. Mahtias Wright, -8, 50, 50, 100

3. Chris Hiers, -6, 51, 51, 102

4. Derek Anderson, -5, 52, 51, 103

5. Andrew Reynolds, -4, 53, 51, 104

Open

1. Benjamin King, -10, 48, 50, 98

2. Anthony Ippolito, -9, 53, 46, 99

Pro masters 40+

1. Gabe Franklin, -11, 48, 49, 97

2. Adam Chmielewski, +1, 54, 55, 97

3. Tucker Joseph, +10, 59, 59, 118

Intermediate

1. Spencer Comfort, -1, 53, 54, 107

2. Macklin Harrington, E, 56, 52, 108

3. Nicholas Abbott, +1, 54, 55, 109

Junior (under 18)

1. Conall Stillwagon, +2, 56, 54, 110

2. Satchel Prairie, +13, 60, 61, 121

Amateur masters 50+

1. Greg Landis, +2, 54, 56, 110

2. James Curcio, +16, 62, 62, 124

Advanced women

1. Carissa Thomson, +7, 58, 57, 115

Recreational

1. Jeffrey Norvell, +9, 57, 60, 117

2. Kyle Turner, +11, 60, 59, 119

3. Jeremy Ross, +17, 63, 62, 125