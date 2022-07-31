Breckenridge local joins the ranks of National Association of Realtors’ 30 under 30
Leah Canfield, a Breckenridge local and the associate broker at Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties, has recently been named among the National Association of Realtors’ 30 Under 30 list. She also earned the International Society of Excellence Status for her real estate performance.
The 30 Under 30 is a collection of select real estate agents from across the country who have shown outstanding performance in their sales and in their communities.
Canfield was nominated because of her total $49.2 million in real estate sales from 2021. She also is an avid skier and mountain biker, has volunteered with Mountain Mentors and supports the Family & Intercultural Resource Center as well as The Summit Foundation.
