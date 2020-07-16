Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center to host annual Tee It Up Golf Scramble Aug. 24

Golfers participate in a previous Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center Tee It Up Golf Scramble tournament.

Courtesy Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center

The Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center will host its 11th annual Tee It Up Golf Scramble on Aug. 24 at the Keystone River Golf Course with a change in format due to the novel coronavirus.

To minimize large group gatherings, the typical shotgun start has been moved to tee-box interval starts. The first interval will start at 8:30 a.m., with tee times every eight minutes through 10:06 a.m. on holes 1 and 10. Then at 2:35 p.m., the second interval of tee times will take place through 4:05 p.m.

The traditional 19th Hole afterparty has been canceled, and the silent auction will be held online. This year’s online silent auction includes golf excursions at local courses, a Copper Mountain Resort season pass, and autographed items from Patrick Roy, Terrell Davis, Peyton Manning and Von Miller, in addition to other items.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Outdoor Education Center’s adaptive programs for those with disabilities and special needs, namely the Heroic Military Program.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams as well as to the individuals who have the longest drive (men and women), longest putt and closest to the pin (men and women). There’s also a “beat the pro” challenge.

Individual entry for this year’s tournament costs $130 or $500 for a team of four. Registration includes practice range, 18 holes with cart, access to the silent auction, contests and a prepackaged lunch donated by EpicPromise. Registration can be completed online at GolfStatus.org.

For more information, visit BOEC.org/tee-it-up-golf-scramble.