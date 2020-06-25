CDOT moves forward with Highway 9 roundabout June 30

Motorists traveling along Highway 9 near Frisco should expect possible delays as work on the “Gap Project” continues.

On June 30, the Colorado Department of Transportation will continue the highway widening project by realiging traffic into a single-lane temporarary roundabout at the intersection of Water Dance Drive and Peak One Boulevard. The temporary roundabout will remain in place for the majority of the 2020 construction season, and will eventually be replaced by a permanent roundabout towards the end of the project.

Motorists should expect possible traffic delays lasting up to 15 minutes, according to CDOT. Intersection lighting and temporary crosswalks will be installed to increase safety of the traveling public and pedestrians. The speed limit has already been reduced to 35 mph in the area.