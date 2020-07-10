Census Bureau launches follow-up activities to ensure high response rate

Summit County's response rate to the 2020 census is much higher than initially reported.

KEYSTONE — The U.S. Census Bureau has launched into multiple follow-up activities to increase response to 2020’s survey.

Currently about 4 in 10 households have yet to respond to the 2020 census, according to a June 30 news release. Summit County is ranked 59 out of 64 counties in the state, according to the census total self-response tracker.

Only 25.5% of households in the county have responded to the census. However, the county’s high population of second-home owners has brought down its census response rate in the past.

When taking second-home owners into account, the county’s 2010 response rate was close to 72%, much higher than the 21% reported without factoring in second-home owners.

To help improve response, the Census Bureau began making follow-up calls in late June to households that already have completed the census in an effort to ensure all household members are counted, according to the release.

Starting in mid-July, census takers will interview households that haven’t filled out the survey. From Aug. 12 to Oct. 31, census takers will be visiting some of those homes for a reinterview to ensure the process was done correctly, according to the release.

From Sept. 23 to Dec. 22, census takers will be conducting post-enumeration surveys at a small number of households. The post-enumeration survey is used to measure the coverage of housing units and number of people residing in housing units in the 2020 census.