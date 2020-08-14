Colorado wildfire roundup: Fires burning across the state
Editor’s note: This is the latest information from InciWeb- Incident Information System as of 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14.
Pine Gulch Fire
Location: 18 miles north of Grand Junction
Size: 73,381 acres
Containment: 7%
Start date: July 31
Cause: lightning
The Pine Gulch fire burning outside Grand Junction grew to 73,381 acres overnight Thursday, Aug. 13, making it the fourth-largest wildfire ever recorded in Colorado.
Crews have managed to keep the flames from crossing Garfield 204, where residences and oil and gas operations sit.
Friday will mark another hot and dry day — ripe for extreme fire conditions, officials note, with smoke continuing to be seen across the area.
— The Denver Post
Grizzly Creek Fire
Location: Glenwood Canyon
Size: 14,663 acres
Containment: unknown
Start date: Aug. 10
Cause: unknown
Evacuation information is posted on the Garfield County website at Garfield-County.com.
The Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon made a major run late Thursday night, more than doubling in size to 14,663 acres with new areas of fire spread on the east and northeast sides of the canyon.
White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams confirmed in a Friday morning press conference that the fire has burned in the area of Hanging Lake, the popular visitor attraction that now operates on a permit system.
By comparison in terms of fire size, the Grizzly Creek Fire is now more than 2,000 acres larger than the 2018 Lake Christine Fire on Basalt Mountain, which burned 12,588 acres.
Gov. Jared Polis said reopening Interstate 70 would not happen before the weekend.
— Post Independent
Fawn Creek Fire
Location: 26 miles southwest of Meeker
Size: 3,226 acres
Containment: 100%
Start date: July 13
Cause: lightning
The Fawn Creek Fire started on the afternoon of July 13 and quickly grew to several hundred acres. The Fire was declared 100% contained July 23.
— InciWeb
Cameron Peak
Location: 15 miles southwest of Redfeather Lakes
Size: 1,537 acres
Containment: unknown
Start date: Aug. 13
Cause: under investigation
Emergency managers are coordinating evacuations in the area and conducting assessments of facilities and construction supplies stored in the area.
About 40 firefighters continue to focus their fire suppression efforts on public and firefighter safety and assessing values at risk. The fire continues to be very active.
— InciWeb
Wolf Fire
Location: 30 miles west, southwest of Meeker
Size: 274 acres
Containment: 100%
Start date: July 14
Cause: lightning
The Wolf Fire started on July 14 nearby two other fires including the Stewart and Fawn Creek fires. These fires are now 100% contained.
— InciWeb
Stewart Fire
Location: 22 miles southwest of Meeker
Size: 212 acres
Containment: 100%
Start date: July 13
Cause: lightning
The Stewart Fire was declared 100% contained July 18.
— InciWeb
Goose Creek
Location: 13 miles south of Creede
Size: 171 acres
Containment: 75%
Start date: June 28
Cause: lightning
A monsoonal flow continues to bring welcomed precipitation to southwest Colorado and the Goose Creek Fire. Combined with the higher relative humidity and lower temperatures, the rain has significantly moderated fire activity. However, the fire is not out yet.
— InciWeb
Sand Creek Fire
Location: 20 miles northwest of Pagosa Springs
Size: 107 acres
Containment: 100%
Start date: June 15
Cause: lightning
A lightning storm on the afternoon of June 13 ignited the Sand Creek fire on the San Juan National Forest’s Pagosa Ranger District. After assessing the fire from the ground, the decision was made not to engage due to a high density of hazardous snags, heavy fuel loads and difficult terrain.
The fire has received significant moisture but will not be called out until fire managers are certain no heat remains.
— InciWeb
Loading Pen
Location: 23 miles from Cortez
Size: 42 acres
Containment: 100%
Start date: June 13
Cause: lightning
The Loading Pen Fire has been burning in the Dolores River Valley between the towns of Dolores and Rico since June 13. No structures were threatened. Firefighters including hotshot crews, helicopters, engines and a bulldozer worked to contain the fire. It was 100% contained as of July 2.
— InciWeb
