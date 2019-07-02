Isolated flooding hits south Frisco near Bill’s Ranch

A stream near Bill’s Ranch Trail above the neighborhood in Frisco swells from spring runoff Monday, July 1.

Susan Gilmore / sgilmore@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — Flood season is upon us.

Isolated flooding events have begun to creep up near the Bill’s Ranch area in southern Frisco, according to Steve Lipsher, public information officer with Summit Fire and EMS. Lipsher said “less than a handful” of homes in the area have been affected by water coming out of Miners Creek as the season’s runoff kicks into full swing.

While obviously an issue for homeowners in the area, there are no life safety concerns at this time. Lipsher noted the flooding is primarily taking place during the late afternoon and into the evening, when the runoff reaches its daily peak.

Along with the Bill’s Ranch area, Lipsher said it wouldn’t be a surprise to see some flooding in other spots around the county over the summer, particularly in traditionally flood heavy areas off Rainbow Drive north of Silverthorne. He advised homeowners in flood-prone areas to take steps to prevent damage, such as picking up free sand bags offered by the county or towns within.

According to daily readings from the U.S. Geological Survey stream gauge, most of the county’s river system is still below flood stage. According to the most recent readings taken at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Straight Creek near Dillon is at 5.15 feet, with flood stage kicking in at 6 feet. Tenmile Creek is at 4.17 feet and enters flood stage at 5 feet. Snake River near Montezuma is at 2.84 feet and enters flood stage at 3.8 feet. Blue River south of Dillon has entered the “near flood stage” at 3.67 feet, and enters flood stage at 4 feet.