Snowy Peaks reaches 100% graduation rate as it celebrates the Class of 2022 Wednesday

Graduating senior Beck Fagerstrom hugs Snowy Peaks secretary Brenda MacDonald at the 2022 graduation ceremony on May 25.

Eliza Noe/Summit Daily News

“Be proud, Yetis,” Principal Jim Smith’s voice said over the microphone Wednesday, May 25. This year, Snowy Peaks High School graduated 15 seniors on to the next phase of their lives.

Snowy Peaks had a 100% graduation rate for the Class of 2022, and their average grade point average was 3.5.

Smith said that the school started out with a 50% graduation rate, and that this year’s success is a testament to the students’ hard work as well as the dedication of the school faculty and staff.

Each of the graduating students received at least one scholarship. Each student gave a short speech after receiving their diploma. Friends and family packed the Silverthorne Pavilion in order to celebrate their accomplishments.

“This means a lot,” senior Beck Fagerstrom said during his speech. “Without (the Snowy Peaks faculty), I would not be here at all. I’d be still sitting in my room, not graduating, figuring out my ingenuity. … I can’t even think about that.”

After giving their speeches, students recognized one person that was a key part of making it to graduation with a rose. Among the honored were teachers, support staff, parents, grandparents and siblings.

“Right around lunchtime when I first started, I think about half the school started running for the door,” Smith said. “Now, it gets to be around dinnertime and we’re kicking kids out so that we can go home to our families. We have many of these students who are coming in to hang out with us and work on their college work and just be around us. We have really successfully created a sense of community and family, and I think that’s probably what we’re most proud of.”

Amanda Wilson, who teaches science at Snowy Peaks, was the senior adviser for the senior class this year. She presented awards to graduating seniors. Dedication of Excellence scholarships went to Fagerstrom, Honori Foley, Kellyn Miles, Wesley Morgan and Dalton Strader. The nature award went to Karis Stang. The community award went to Autumn Kennedy. The character award went to Alex Moran. The academic award went to Cassie Hage. Transformational educational awards went to Jonas Garvin and Daniel Marquez, and the Be Legendary Award went to Dillon Newcomer.

“I’ve done countless assignments, and I’ve spent numerous hours on projects. This diploma is my reward,” senior Daniel Marquez said in his speech. “What I have learned about myself over these four long years is that I am determined and I will not back down when faced with the challenge. I’ve learned that I have a community where everyone supports me. I’d like to thank my family for keeping me on a straight path and getting me through these hard times. I’d like to thank my friends for all the great memories and always listening to me. I’d like to especially thank my teachers for never doubted me, even when I felt discouraged. Your faith in me contributed to my success.”

Summit School District Superintendent Roy Crawford also spoke to graduating students, emphasizing their achievements as students in the district. Crawford said staff and faculty put together a strong senior class, and he emphasized how that work should be commended.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that kind of commitment that I see at Snowy Peaks. I told the kids yesterday, I hope they take the opportunity to thank (the staff) because they’ve had that special opportunity with a special group of people,” Crawford said.