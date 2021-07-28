T.J. Maxx and Sierra stores coming along at Summit Place shopping center

Construction is underway at 297 Summit Place on Monday, July 26, as the building will soon be home to new T.J. Maxx and Sierra stores.

Photo by Lindsey Toomer / ltoomer@summitdaily.com

Renovations and upgrades are underway at the Summit Place shopping center in Silverthorne, where progress being made toward opening the new T.J. Maxx and Sierra stores.

Sierra, formerly Sierra Trading Post, is going into a portion of the building that remained vacant for years, while T.J. Maxx will replace the OfficeMax that closed last year. Prior to this, the building at 297 Summit Place was home to other commercial businesses, while half of it sat empty after the City Market formerly at the site moved to Dillon.

Silverthorne Town Manager Ryan Hyland said it’s common for retail plazas like Summit Place to reinvent themselves, and the town is excited to see that revitalization at the plaza now. He said while the rest of the plaza is not owned by Kentro Group, which owns 297 Summit Place, there are slight roof upgrades and other renovations coming to the rest of the area to modernize it alongside the new stores.

“In the lifespan of a commercial center sometimes you have to reinvent yourself, and Summit Place is doing that with some great new tenants and a new look,” Hyland said. “That’s something that we love to see happening.”

A construction crew member works on the roof of the Summit Place shopping center sign Monday, July 26. The plaza will soon be home to a T.J. Maxx and Sierra store, formerly known as Sierra Trading Post.

Photo by Lindsey Toomer / ltoomer@summitdaily.com

With regard to the Kentro Group property, building renovations are still in the works. The applicant was approved to update the exterior facades of the building, install a sidewalk, plant new landscaping, remove two sets of stairs, install new light fixtures and build a dumpster enclosure.

Fred Newcomer with Stais Architecture and Interiors said in an email that structural improvements were needed on the side of the building that stood vacant, which were completed this spring. He said the remaining improvements are well underway and that the new exterior facades are almost complete.

Chris Viscardi of Kentro Group said they don’t have a concrete opening date for T.J. Maxx and Sierra as renovations are still underway, but he expects to have more information in the next month.

“Construction is progressing well, and we are hopeful to wrap up construction in the next few months,” Viscardi wrote in an email. “We are excited to bring these tenants to the market and think they are a great fit for this area.”

Overall, Newcomer said construction is going well and the project is coming together nicely. He said he expects the spaces to be open to the public by October.