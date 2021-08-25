Loveland Ski Area announces pricing for winter season
Adult season passes are $499 through Dec. 1, $459 for renewals
Loveland Ski Area announced its prices for new and renewed passes for the 2021-22 winter ski and ride season Monday, Aug. 23.
Loveland’s season pass for adults ages 23-39 is priced at $499 for new pass holders and $459 for renewals. Those prices dip to $369 and $339 for skiers ages 15-22 and to $199 and $189 for children ages 6-14. Individuals that are 70 years old or older can get a pass for $139, regardless of if they are an existing or new passholder. Kids under 5 can get a pass for free.
Loveland’s midweek season pass is $379 for new customers and $349 for returning passholders, and they come with three days at Monarch Mountain.
Season pass prices are valid through Dec. 1.
Loveland’s unrestricted 4-Pak — four lift tickets with no restrictions or blackout dates that can be used by anyone — will go on sale Thursday, Aug. 26, for $199. The 4-Paks are only available through Nov. 21, 2021.
Loveland said in a press release Monday that the ski area’s would begin snowmaking in 38 days.
