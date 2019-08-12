Results: Breck Epic Stage 2, Colorado Trail

The 2019 Breck Epic 6-day, multi-stage mountain bike race continued on Tuesday as sunshine and clear skies greeted racers on the 41.4-mile second stage, the Colorado Trail.

Cyclists climbed 6,565 feet of elevation on the day, as Park City-native Keegan Swenson won his second consecutive stage after ending the first day up 2 minutes and 42 seconds on Russell Fintsterwald of Colorado Springs. Finsterwald finished second as well on Tuesday, while Ryan Standish of Heber City, Utah joined them on the stage’s podium in third place.

Standish, who won the Firecracker 50 mountain bike race earlier this summer in Breckenridge, entered Tuesday’s stage in seventh place, his stage-1 time 6 minutes and 6 seconds off the pace of Swenson.

In the women’s race, the tight battle between the top two cyclists continued on Monday. Czech rider Katerina Nash won her second consecutive stage, edging Hannah Finchamp by a hair. Nash entered the day up 2 minutes and 39 seconds of the second-place Finchamp.

Tuesday’s third stage will be one of the most intimidating of the week, the 39.2-mile circumnavigation of Mount Guyot. The stage is the steepest of the week for the riders, climbing 7,100 feet in total elevation.

Monday, Aug 12

Stage 2: Colorado Trail

41.4 miles, 6,565-foot elevation gain

Place. athlete, total time, stage-2 time

Union Cycliste Internationale elite men

1. Keegan Swenson, 05:52:29.37, 03:10:38.34

2. Russell Finsterwald, 05:56:55.15, 03:12:21.88

3. Ryan Standish, 06:00:56.41, 03:12:59.20

Union Cycliste Internationale elite women

1. Katerina Nash, 07:24:20.81, 04:00:39.91

2. Hannah Finchamp, 07:27:33.86, 04:01:03.65

3. Amy Beisel, 07:38:58.74, 04:10:26.16

6-day solo men 19+ pro-1

1. Juan Cordova, 06:57:00.08, 03:45:25.67

2. Wes Rassmussen, 07:02:54.17, 03:44:43.61

3. Pablo Cruz, 07:08:37.93, 03:51:51.47

6-day solo singlespeed men open

1. Jorge Brito, 07:24:46.51, 04:06:55.55

2. Dahn Pahrs, 07:49:20.73, 04:16:12.57

3. Regis Ricketts, 08:13:29.76, 04:33:24.64

6-day solo singlespeed women open

1. Colleen O’Neil, 10:13:02.48, 05:22:52.68

2. Jessica Nelson, 11:17:07.92, 05:56:41.46

6-day solo men 30+ category 1

1. Ciro Zarate, 07:09:04.66, 03:52:02.94

2. Jarad Christianson, 07:21:05.44, 03:59:34.35

3. Alister Ratcliff, 07:22:56.69, 03:52:15.03

6-day solo men 40+ category 1

1. Ryan Dahl, 07:01:38.26, 03:49:53.41

2. Simon Dove, 07:09:24.03, 03:54:37.19

3. Felix Camire, 07:09:33.92, 03:53:16.38

6-day solo men 50+ category 1

1. Matt Woodruff, 07:35:21.88, 04:04:06.15

2. Peter Davis, 07:48:56.58, 04:18:16.70

3. Lorenzo Milesi, 07:49:25.78, 04:13:38.21

6-day solo men 19+ category 2-3

1. Connor Dilger, 07:39:46.98, 04:11:38.39

2. Austin Kuithe, 08:20:52.23, 04:11:38.39

3. Jose Ignaco Beltranena, 09:20:01.51, 05:05:29.26

6-day solo men 30+ category 2-3

1. Isidro Ponce, 07:09:51.88, 03:54:53.04

2. Diego Reyes, 07:32:15.03, 04:07:15.32

3. Fausto Molina, 07:47:26.23, 04:16:34.74

6-day solo men 40+ category 2-3

1. Kris Hendricks, 07:36:25.25, 04:05:36.32

2. Juan Diego Mejia Vellejo, 07:39:06.33, 04:17:03.52

3. Tim Peeters, 08:04:43.13, 04:13:34.74

6-day solo men 50+ category 2-3

1. Colin Dixon, 07:47:50.78, 04:06:09.95

2. Troy Mayer, 08:20:28.72, 04:33:20.64

3. Rick Olson, 08:55:42.54, 04:54:52.50

6-day solo men 60+ category 1-2-3

1. Russ Asleson, 08:45:43.89, 04:44:35.76

2. Kevin Malone, 09:08:50.67, 04:59:42.15

3. Larry DeWitt, 09:18:04.24, 05:02:24.89

6-day solo clydesdale open

1. Christain Hon, 09:08:28.97, 04:47:18.69

2. Mike Critz, 09:09:51.05, 04:50:13.53

3. Ryan Knoche, 09:16:12.33, 05:03:27.19

6-day solo women 19+ category 2-3

1. Janelle Brown, 10:30:02.75, 05:30:18.54

2. Gabriela Loaiza, 10:44:53.63. 06:05:31.55

3. Beth Steen, 1045:04.37, 05:42:21.54

6-day solo women 40+ category 1-2-3

1. Tracy Paradise, 08:49:32.46, 04:46:35.18

2. Shelley Peachell, 09:10:09.17, 04:49:52.28

3. Echo Rowe, 09:17:53.41, 05:02:13.43

6-day solo women 50+ category 1-2-3

1. Tamara Tabeek, 10:07:56.48, 05:20:47. 43

2. Heidi Coulter, 10:10:29.04, 05:29:57.70

3. Kathy Judson, 11:08:41.47, 06:03:02.93

6-day duo open men pro 1-2-3

1. Nunez-Garrett, 07:46:23.18, 04:11:24.15

2. Rider-Kettrick, 07:54:47.94, 04:15:34.81

3. Barnett-Quattlebaum, 07:54:49.98, 04:17:15.09

6-day duo men 80+ pro 1-2-3

1. Stefko-Porter, 07:37:30.56, 04:08:55.82

2. De Bakker-Houben, 08:00:04.30, 04:20:23.30

3. Lofgren-Diehl, 08:00:44.44, 04:22:28.47

6-day duo men 100+ pro 1-2-3

1. Bruderer-Alejandro Sanchez, 09:11:39.60, 04:53:02.11

2. Campbell-Thebeau, 09:22:38.58, 04:56:17.48

3. Dillen-Merriam, 09:50:57.72, 05:26:27.57

6-day duo coed pro 1-2-3

1. Franco-Carrington, 08:50:06.73, 04:49:14.38

2. Ibanez-Rodriguz, 10:01:37.76, 05:29:23.74

3. Stockton-Scholtz, 10:03:58.82, 05:18:05.08

6-day duo open women pro 1-2-3

1. Hibbitts-Graziosi, 11:54:34.03, 06:18:50.87

2. Coffelt-Pruis, 12:35:13.98, 06:46:33.94

6-day duo relay

1. Zander-Zander, 09:32:08.03, 04:47:25.06

2. Melley-Melley, 09:35:42.45, 04:25:37.56

3. Arlinghaus-Arlinghaus, 09:58:50.93, 05:58:31.61

Tandem

1. Davis-Davis, 08:48:41.23, 04:47:43.82

2. Gomez-Gomez, 13:48:38.36, 07:36:57.25

3-day 1-3 solo open men pro 1-2-3

1. Carlos Arce, 07:52:00.85, 04:15:37.52

2. Zach Pickett, 08:07:14.85, 04:21:27.78

3. Adrian Campbell, 08:40:24.25, 04:43:11.86

3-day 1-3 solo open women pro 1-2-3

1. Liza Hartlaub, 08:49:16.11, 04:45:35.32

2. Jennifer Spinelli, 09:32:58.79, 05:02:12.72

3. Rebecca Rusch, 09:59:18.22, 05:07:33.15

3-day 1-3 solo men 40+ pro 1-2-3

1. Dustin Holcomb, 07:25:42.04, 04:03:19.67

2. Jeff Carter, 07:41:38.50, 04:13:30.87

3. Greg Ask, 08:03:54.14, 04:22:11.76

3-day 1-3 solo men 50+ pro 1-2-3

1. Michael Hagen, 08:06:23.14, 04:25:21.69

2. Klavs Miller, 08:30:23.52, 04:33:35.64

3. Brett Laycock, 08:47:12.19, 04:45:42.85

Grand Fondo, total time

1. Reade Warner, 03:03:45.35

2. Troy Wells, 03:08:24.75

3. Rebecca Gross, 03:56:42.67

BRECK EPIC 2019: WHAT’S TO COME

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Stage 3: Guyot

39.2 miles, 7,100-foot elevation gain

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Stage 4: Aqueduct

41.2 miles, 6,473-foot elevation gain

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Stage 4: Aqueduct

41.2 miles, 6,473-foot elevation gain

Thursday, Aug. 15

Stage 5: Wheeler

24 miles, 5,227-foot elevation gain

Thursday, Aug. 15

Stage 5: Wheeler

24 miles, 5,227-foot elevation gain

Friday, Aug. 16

Stage 6: Gold Dust

29.3 miles, 3,740-foot elevation gain

For more information, visit BreckEpic.com.