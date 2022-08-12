Summit County real estate sales totaled over $58.6M for the last week of May
Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $58.6 million across 43 sales that took place from May 23-27.
535 S. Park Ave., Unit 217, Breckenridge
- Owner: Walker Family Living Trust
- Date: May 23, 2022
- Price: $587,000
- Subdivision: Liftside Condos
23110 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 162, Summit County
- Owner: Norman A. Loomis IV
- Date: May 24, 2022
- Price: $462,000
- Subdivision: Gateway Condos
0496 Moonstone Road, Summit County
- Owner: Thomas L. Horn
- Date: May 24, 2022
- Price: $279,000
- Subdivision: Breckenridge Heights
99 Granite St., Unit 303, Frisco
- Owner: Mark A. Cox
- Date: May 24, 2022
- Price: $410,000
- Subdivision: Cedar Lodge Condos
1630 Lakeview Terrace, Building C, Unit 203C, Frisco
- Owner: Mansi Parikh
- Date: May 24, 2022
- Price: $1,005,000
- Subdivision: Lake Forest Condos
0172 Copper Circle, Unit 306, Summit County
- Owner: Thomas Curtin
- Date: May 24, 2022
- Price: $915,000
- Subdivision: Taylors Crossing Condos
0307 County Road 1353, Summit County
- Owner: Donald Allen Hamilton
- Date: May 24, 2022
- Price: $2,061,000
- Subdivision: Pebble Creek Ranch
1084 Summit Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Devin M. Powell
- Date: May 24, 2022
- Price: $1,285,000
- Subdivision: Grey Fox
4030 Silverheels Drive, Unit 16, Summit County
- Owner: Sandra Jill Goss
- Date: May 24, 2022
- Price: $1,030,000
- Subdivision: Silvertrees At Wildernest Condos
655 S. Park Ave., Building A, Unit 403, Breckenridge
- Owner: Sandra K. Bright
- Date: May 24, 2022
- Price: $1,300,000
- Subdivision: Village at Breckenridge Condos
535 S. Park Ave., Unit 406, Breckenridge
- Owner: Jessica M. Williams
- Date: May 24, 2022
- Price: $550,000
- Subdivision: Liftside Condos
0184 Copper Circl, Unit 404, Summit County
- Owner: Commett Enterprises LLC
- Date: May 24, 2022
- Price: $981,121
- Subdivision: Copper One Lodge Condos
428 Corkscrew Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: Susan Kirkpatrick Trust
- Date: May 24, 2022
- Price: $2,900,000
- Subdivision: Corkscrew Flats
97 Evans Court, Breckenridge
- Owner: David Wickett
- Date: May 24, 2022
- Price: $3,200,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge
765 Columbine Road, Unit C-404, Breckenridge
- Owner: Langosta Gorda Holdings LLC
- Date: May 24, 2022
- Price: $1,650,000
- Subdivision: Powderhorn Condos
535 S. Park Ave., Unit 515, Breckenridge
- Owner: Kelly Kisrow
- Date: May 24, 2022
- Price: $599,900
- Subdivision: Liftside Condos
0088 Masters Drive, Summit County
- Owner: David M. Archer Revocable Trust
- Date: May 24, 2022
- Price: $3,300,000
- Subdivision: Masters at Copper Creek
8300 Ryan Gulch Road, Building F, Unit 102
- Owner: Timothy Ryan Moriarty
- Date: May 24, 2022
- Price: $567,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condos
395 Hummingbird Circle, Silverthorne
- Owner: Carlson Builders Inc.
- Date: May 24, 2022
- Price: $545,000
- Subdivision: Ptarmigan Trail Estates
0552 Meadow Wood Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Elise Pagel
- Date: May 24, 2022
- Price: $983,000
- Subdivision: Meadow Wood Townhomes
416 E. Main St., Frisco
- Owner: Four16 LLC
- Date: May 25, 2022
- Price: $3,300,000
- Subdivision: Frisco Town
0088 Wayback Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Catherine Grace Scanlan
- Date: May 25, 2022
- Price: $415,156
- Subdivision: West Hills Townhomes
0154 Wheeler Place, Unit 102, Summit County
- Owner: Gail M. Scoby
- Date: May 25, 2022
- Price: $300,000
- Subdivision: Foxpine Inn Condos
0402 Slalom Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Vicki Tyler Fuchs
- Date: May 25, 2022
- Price: $700,000
- Subdivision: Upper Slope
22814 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 401, Summit County
- Owner: 401SkiRun LLC
- Date: May 25, 2022
- Price: $869,000
- Subdivision: Ski Run Condos
135 W. 11th St., Silverthorne
- Owner: Gregory S. Dietl
- Date: May 25, 2022
- Price: $2,475,000
- Subdivision: Blue Sky
0135 Protector Place, Summit County
- Owner: Michael Nicholas Orlando
- Date: May 25, 2022
- Price: $1,251,000
- Subdivision: Peak Seven West
0135 Dercum Drive, Unit 8577, Summit County
- Owner: Ross Bronson Chod
- Date: May 26, 2022
- Price: $1,017,000
- Subdivision: Expedition Station
0044 Antlers Gulch Road, Summit County
- Owner: James Christian McLogan Jr.
- Date: May 26, 2022
- Price: $1,550,000
- Subdivision: Frey Gulch Townhomes
0227 Lakeshore Loop, Blue River
- Owner: 2911 Holdings LLC
- Date: May 26, 2022
- Price: $1,350,000
- Subdivision: Lakeshore
220 N. Gold Flake Terrace, Breckenridge
- Owner: Ivete M. Liliensteins
- Date: May 26, 2022
- Price: $2,625,000
- Subdivision: Weisshorn
1813 Stellar Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: Scott Beaver
- Date: May 26, 2022
- Price: $1,505,000
- Subdivision: Peregrine Ridge
0297 Robertson Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Michael Thompson
- Date: May 26, 2022
- Price: $321,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village
0105 Sallie Barber Road, Summit County
- Owner: Peter Morone
- Date: May 26, 2022
- Price: $850,000
- Subdivision: Trails at Berlin Placer
319 Kestrel Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Dennis Henry
- Date: May 26, 2022
- Price: $1,615,000
- Subdivision: Duplexes at The Ranch
0119 Bearing Tree Road, Summit County
- Owner: JSN Holdings LLC
- Date: May 26, 2022
- Price: $1,719,000
- Subdivision: Forest Hills
645 S. Park Ave., Unit 503, Breckenridge
- Owner: H. Cory Weitzner
- Date: May 27, 2022
- Price: $930,000
- Subdivision: Plaza Three Condos
105 S. Park Ave., Building A, Unit 202
- Owner: Madison C. Meier
- Date: May 27, 2022
- Price: $1,200,000
- Subdivision: Sawmill Creek Condos
601 Village Road, Building 1, Unit 314, Breckenridge
- Owner: Blaise Hebert
- Date: May 27, 2022
- Price: $750,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Run Condos
0536 Beeler Place, Summit County
- Owner: Adam Lunceford
- Date: May 27, 2022
- Price: $5,431,073
- Subdivision: Lewis Ranch at Copper
0172 Beeler Place, Unit 218, Summit County
- Owner: Cirque Unit 218 Qtr Fee
- Date: May 27, 2022
- Price: $220,000
- Subdivision: Cirque Condos
0232 County Road 529, Summit County
- Owner: Jessica Hoover
- Date: May 27, 2022
- Price: $1,200,000
- Subdivision: Breckenridge Park Estates
0181 Red Fox Drive, Summit County
- Owner: William G. Davison
- Date: May 27, 2022
- Price: $2,425,000
- Subdivision: 39 Degrees North
