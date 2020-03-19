Summit High School hockey players, skiers named to all-conference, all-state teams

Camille Thompson competes for Summit High School in the Loveland Valley slalom race Friday, Feb. 14.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Several Summit High School winter sports student-athletes were named this week to all-state and all-conference teams.

For the Tigers Alpine ski team, freshman Michael Cheek was one of eight skiers across the state named to the boy’s giant slalom all-state team. Summit junior skier Camille Thompson was one of eight selections to the girls giant slalom all-state team.

As for slalom, Summit sophomore Olyvia Snyder was one of the eight selections to the girls slalom all-state team. Last month, Snyder won the girls individual slalom state championship while Thompson’s seventh-place finish helped the girls team win the state title in slalom.

On the ice, Summit senior forward Max Bonenberger was named to the all-Peak Conference first team for hockey while his Tiger teammate Rudy Burki joined him on the first team as a defender.