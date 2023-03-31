Team Summit wins two national titles; Breckenridge Alpine athletes conclude seasons with strong performances

Skylar Sheppard, center, and Stella Buchheister, right, celebrate placing first and third, respectively at the U18 national championships at Mittersill Alpine Resort in New Hampshire from March 9-16.

Team Summit/Courtesy photo

Whether it has been Alpine or big mountain competitions, Team Summit and Team Breckenridge Sports Club athletes have notched top-10 finishes at both the local and regional level throughout the past season. The past few weekends have been no different as a large amount of Team Breckenridge and Team Summit athletes competed in Alpine races in Summit County and across the United States.

Team Summit

The Team Summit U18 girls Alpine ski team has been dominant throughout the 2022-23 competition season, and the U18 national championships at Mittersill Alpine Resort in New Hampshire from March 9-16 was no different. Throughout the eight-day competition, Team Summit won two individual titles and had a total of four athletes on the awards podium.

In the girls giant slalom, Team Summit’s Stella Buchheister was crowned the individual champion, while teammate Skylar Sheppard placed fourth in the event.

Sheppard made the podium again in the girls slalom, placing first overall to win her own individual title. Multi-sport athlete Ella Snyder placed fourth overall in the girls slalom competition while Buchheister placed seventh.

Due to their dominating performances throughout the national championships, Sheppard won the girls overall Alpine ski title and Buchheister was awarded a bronze medal.

Team Summit’s Skylar Sheppard, center, and Ella Snyder, far left, pose on the podium after placing first and fourth, respectively in the girls slalom at U18 nationals.

Team Summit/Courtesy photo

Team Breckenridge Sports Club

At the U16 SYNC Championships at Keystone Resort and Breckenridge Ski Resort from Friday, March 24, to Sunday, March 26, Team Breckenridge athletes competed in a series of three Alpine races to conclude the SYNC ski racing season.

Team Breckenridge athlete Samara Boyer dominated the competition on all three days of the competition. Boyer executed a series of clean runs and finished within the top 15 in all three of her races.

In the Keystone slalom race on Friday, Boyer placed eight overall while Erich Mclean placed 39th. Boyer improved upon her eighth place finish in the Breckenridge giant slalom on Saturday, placing second overall. Mclean sat in seventh after his first run, but he failed to finish his final run.

On the final day of competition on Sunday, Boyer added an 11th-place finish to the weekend of performances in the super-G competition at Breckenridge.

Samara Boyer, left, poses on the podium after placing second in the giant slalom at the U16 SYNC Championships at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Saturday, March 25.

Team Breckenridge Sports Club/Courtesy photo

The Youth Ski League Championships — the final race of the season — occurred on Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26, at Eldora Mountain Resort outside of Boulder.

With the boys taking to the slopes Saturday, Team Breckenridge’s Anders Larson and Gabe Loomis looked to finish out their skiing seasons on a triumphant note.

Larson placed 18th in the U14 slalom race, while Loomis placed 13th in the U10 slalom race. In the giant slalom race, Larson placed 23rd in the U14 race, while Loomis placed 16th.

Four U10 Team Breckenridge female athletes competed on Sunday at Eldora. Sierra Buelow recorded the top finishes for the sports club placing eighth in the slalom and third in the giant slalom. Brooklynn Beckerman followed Buelow with a 19th-place finish in the slalom race, which she improved upon with a 12th-place finish in the giant slalom.

Amelia Rzeszutek placed 18th in the slalom and 21st in the giant slalom while Avery Dye placed 34th in the slalom and 22nd in the giant slalom.

The Rocky Mountain Division had its U14 season finale at Steamboat Springs Resort on Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26.

Sophie Dinse was the only Team Breckenridge athlete to compete at the U14 competition, but even with the lack of teammates, Dinse recorded five top-20 finishes

On Saturday, Dinse placed 12th and 16th in the slalom before winning all four of her races in the parallel slalom competition. Dinse’s finishes in the parallel slalom resulted in a ninth-place finish overall.

Invigorated by her finishes on Saturday, Dinse recorded two top-five finishes in the girls giant slalom competition on Sunday. Dinse placed third in her first race of the day and finished in a nearby fourth in her final race.