Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com, week of June 28

Pedestrians walk along Frisco Main Street promenade. Business owners have mixed reviews of how the promenade has helped or hurt their revenue.

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

Less than two weeks after Colorado bars opened at 25% capacity, Gov. Jared Polis has closed them once again.

At a news conference last week, Polis announced bars and nightclubs, which were allowed to open at 25% capacity June 18, will have to close in response to rising case numbers of the novel coronavirus in Colorado and nearby states like Texas and Arizona.

The closure applies to Summit County in addition to the entire state. Because the county refers to state guidelines in its safer-at-home public health order, local rules will match state rules.

Polis said the spike in cases in Texas and Arizona are directly related to bars and nightclubs reopening. Now that both of those states have closed that type of venue, Polis said he doesn’t want to see Colorado become the next best option.

“We don’t want Colorado to become a mecca of nightlife in the pandemic,” Polis said.

— Libby Stanford

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to save the life of a man who was threatening to harm himself with a firearm in Dillon Valley last week.

Police issued a shelter-in-place order just before 7 p.m. in response to the incident in the 700 block of Straight Creek Drive.

The scene was secured by law enforcement at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Erin Opsahl. However, lockdown lasted about two hours, and Dillon Valley residents were able to leave their homes shortly before 9 p.m.

— Libby Stanford

It’s been two weeks since the town of Frisco opened its Main Street Promenade, and business owners are starting to see its effects.

At a virtual business meeting July 1, Frisco Town Council members spoke with business owners about their reactions to the promenade. The results were mixed. While some business owners felt the promenade gave them a much needed boost, others worried that blocking off Main Street is a detriment to their revenue.

In general, restaurant owners are pleased about the outcome of the promenade and are seeing business pick up. However, some retailers and lodgers said the promenade is taking away from their business, with many people just perusing the stores rather than buying anything.

— Libby Stanford

The Fourth of July looked a bit different this year with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While typical Breckenridge Fourth of July events, such as the Independence Day parade, were canceled, businesses around the county worked to provide a bit of low-key festivity for locals.

Breckenridge Creative Arts put together several home-based, family-friendly activities for the holiday. Silverthorne hosted a drive-in movie night for First Friday in partnership with Breck Film Fest. The Frisco Historic Park & Museum is hosting a Founder’s Day celebration, which continues through July 11, featuring historic stories, kid’s crafts, a scavenger hunt and cleanup day.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

A fuel tanker rollover closed U.S. Highway 6 over Loveland Pass last week for almost 12 hours. The driver of the overturned fuel tanker sustained injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

— Libby Stanford