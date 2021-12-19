Vail Pass winter recreation trails now being groomed

A snowmobile is pictured Feb. 29, 2020, at Vail Pass Recreation Area. The area is popular with backcountry skiers and snowmobilers.

Liz Copan/Summit Daily News archive

Due to snowstorms over the past week, which blanked most of the Rockies with some much-needed snow, the trails around the Vail Pass Recreation Area are now being groomed for winter recreation activities.

The almost 120 miles of trails in the area allow visitors to backpack, snowshoe, snowboard, ski and explore the area via motorized travel.

Those who are planning to visit the area are asked to arrive early as parking lots will fill up. If the parking lots are full, visitors will be asked to return at a later date or access the area by using the trailheads at Camp Hale or Redcliff.

Day passes can be purchased for $10, or season passes can be purchased for $65. Most of the fees will go toward maintaining the area. Passes can be purchased at the automated fee machine via credit card at Vail Pass, the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District in Minturn or the Dillon Ranger District in Silverthorne.