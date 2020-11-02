Keystone reservation system opens Wednesday

FRISCO — While reservations for all Epic Pass holders will open Friday, Nov. 6, passholders who have access to Keystone Resort will be able to make a reservation starting Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Keystone spokesperson Loryn Roberson said anyone who plans to ski opening week at Keystone, which is Nov. 6-13, should make a reservation on Wednesday or Thursday because the resort anticipates a rush of people hoping to lock in priority reservation dates beginning Friday.

On Wednesday, Roberson said there will be a waiting room at EpicPass.com to accommodate the high volume of people on the website. People in the virtual waiting room will be entered into a queue and will receive an email when it’s their turn to make reservations. Passholders can join a waiting room as early as 7 a.m. and can start making reservations for Keystone at 8 a.m.

While resort leaders are expecting high interest for making a reservation starting Friday, passholders don’t need to make their reservations that day, Roberson said.

“We created a monthlong booking window for our passholders for a reason, so that you can go in and find the days that you want to lock in,” Roberson said. “And we anticipate there will be no problem getting the days that you want.”

For night skiing at Keystone, Roberson said guests will not need a separate reservation and instead can make a reservation for a single day, which includes night skiing. She said guests can have a reservation for only one mountain per day.

Roberson added that people can change or cancel reservations starting Nov. 17 and that the resort will make sure people aren’t abusing the reservation system, such as booking multiple days and then not showing up.