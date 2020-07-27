Sikorsky sentenced to 18 years in prison on two child sex assault cases

Craig Robert Sikorsky, 51.

Courtesy Summit County Sheriff’s Office

BRECKENRIDGE — Craig Sikorsky, who pleaded guilty to charges related to sexual assault of three children over the past 20 plus years, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Sikorsky, who owned Jersey Boys Pizza and Deli in Dillon, appeared at the Summit County Justice Center in Breckenridge for the sentencing hearing Monday morning. Chief District Judge Mark Thompson heard statements from victims and their families — some calling in to a video feed to the courtroom — along with Sikorsky himself before handing down his ruling.

Sikorsky was first arrested in July 2019, after an investigation by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office revealed he sexually assaulted a child in the county. In January, Sikorsky pleaded guilty to a felony charge of sexual exploitation of a child.

Before he was sentenced in the case, the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office brought new charges against Sikorsky, alleging two new instances of improper sexual behavior with children in the late 1990s. He later pleaded guilty to a felony charge of attempted sexual assault on a child in June.

At the sentencing hearing Monday, the parents of the 2019 victim called for the maximum allowable sentence and expressed deep grief at the trauma their child suffered because of Sikorsky.

“Craig Sikorsky took away my child’s innocence,” the mother said. “… He not only hurt my (child), but he hurt my whole family. This assault has effected us all, interrupting our lives with nightmares, and time away from work, family and friends. …

“I know this assault will never go away. We will never get the trauma out of our minds. It takes a sick individual to molest a child, let alone over a few decades. … Sickos like Craig Sikorsky should be put in prison. My (child) wants Craig Sikorsky in prison.”

Two of Sikorsky’s victims in the 1990s also spoke out, recounting how the assaults shaped their lives and offering support for the younger victim.

“It has profoundly effected my life,” one said. “… I’ve struggled a lot in my life with different issues. I feel like I’m in a really good place now, but its taken years to get there. I pray for the (child) to find solace, and know that Mr. Sikorsky is going to prison for a long time. … We’re all in this together.”

Deputy District Attorney Kylie Whitaker asked Thompson to consider all of the aggravating factors in the case, including the fact that there were multiple victims over an extended period, and characterized Sikorsky as a “practiced sex offender and groomer.”

Peter Albani, Sikorsky’s attorney, agreed that prison time was appropriate, but asked Thompson to consider a shorter sentences on each case. Albani pointed to Sikorsky’s positive results from the pre-sentence investigations and sex offender screenings, and said a shorter sentence coupled with supervised treatment and counseling would allow Sikorsky to function as a responsible member of a community when he’s eventually released.

Sikorsky also spoke on his own behalf. Much of Sikorsky’s statement was inaudible to members of the public tuning in via the court’s livestream due to microphone issues.

From what could be heard, Sikorsky described a gradual ascent from denial to understanding of the harm he’s caused.

“Remaining in jail has forced me to take a long, hard look at myself, and to think about the things I never saw before,” Sikorsky said. “… This is a difficult process. Saying ‘I’m sorry’ sounds hollow. But I’m starting to understand the hurt and the pain I’ve caused.”

Thompson called Sikorsky’s conduct “monstrous,” and said the only appropriate sentence was the maximum of 18 years in prison.

“It reflects a violation not only of (the victims’) trust, but of the community’s trust,” Thompson said. “Parents should be allowed to let their children enjoy the community without looking over their shoulders worried about a neighbor. …

“As we heard today, two of these individuals are now older, and they still struggle with the impact. They’ve been struggling for more time than you’ll spend in prison under any sentence this court can hand down. You may not have a life sentence, but they certainly do.”