Silverthorne announces tenants for the new Art Spot Makerspace expected to open this spring

The Art Spot, pictured, was approved by the Silverthorne Town Council in 2022. The makerspace was formerly the town's fire station and administrative space.

Steve Lauder/Town of Silverthorne

Silverthorne has announced the inaugural studio tenants of the Art Spot Silverthorne Makerspace — a new arts location for residents and visitors that is expected to open this spring.

Out of 29 applications received, the Silverthorne Art Board selected The Frosted Flamingo and Glaze Spot: A Paint Your Own Pottery Studio as well as local artists Ingrid Davis and Melissa Michel, according to a news release.

The four tenants will occupy studio space at the new creative hub located at the corner of Blue River Parkway and Fourth Street, the release states.

The Frosted Flamingo, owned by Becca Spiro, provides children and adults with hands-on experiences and the ability to tap into their inner artist, according to the news release.

At the Glaze Spot, which artist Donna Causland is bringing to the Art Spot, all ages will be able to choose a piece of bisque pottery — including cups, bowls and platters — and decorate it.

As for the local artists, Davis is the founder of Simple Art Studio, according to the release, and is originally from Guatemala. She works with a variety of mediums, including sewing, painting, drawing, sculpting, block printing and jewelry.

Michel, meanwhile, is an artist who has been working with clay for over 15 years and draws inspiration from Ancient Mexican art and North American Indian motifs. She taught in several ceramic studios across the country before settling in Summit County and teaching at Breckenridge Creative Arts, the release states.

The Art Spot — which will feature four private studios, a multi-medium makerspace, a pottery studio, a classroom and retail space, once complete — is part of the town’s ongoing efforts to infuse the community with artful attractions and a space for artists to create, according to the release.