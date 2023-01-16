Summit Alpine ski team places several athletes within the top 10 in Loveland Ski Area slalom

Seth Montgomery turns around a slalom gate while competing at Loveland Ski Area on Friday, Jan. 13.

Joel Wexler/For the Summit Daily News

The Summit Alpine skiing team did not have to travel far for its second competition of the season. The team competed just outside Summit County at Loveland Ski Area on Friday, Jan. 13, including its first slalom competition of the season.

The Tigers competed well in the two-run slalom competition, with several individuals finishing within the top 10 of the individual rankings.

Lucia Hoffman smiles after a successful slalom run at Loveland Ski Area on Friday, Jan. 13.

Joel Wexler/For the Summit Daily News

Leading the way for the Summit boys team for the second competition in a row was junior Stanley Buzek. He blazed down the course during his first run to record a time of 42.66 seconds and finished with a top overall combined time of 1:31.11.

Bouncing back after an unsatisfactory result in the giant slalom last Friday, senior Micheal Cheek recorded a combined time of 1:39.03 to finish in fourth place overall.

Seth Montgomery takes a hard turn around a slalom gate while competing at Loveland Ski Area on Friday, Jan. 13.

Joel Wexler/For the Summit Daily News

Rounding out the top 10 for the Summit boys team on the day was freshman Seth Montgomery in seventh place. Montgomery finished with a top run time of 44.99 seconds to finish with a total time of 1:44.40.

Freshman Tommy Bellavance placed 19th with a time of 2:19.67 and senior Rylan Simonton finished in 21st place with a time of 2:21.35.

Alex Elsig takes a sharp turn while competing in the slalom at Loveland Ski Area on Friday. Jan. 13.

Joel Wexler/For the Summit Daily News

For the Summit girls, sophomore Kristiana Stoyanova recorded the top finish, placing ninth overall. Stoyanova had a top run time of 53.06 seconds on her first run, which combined for a total time of 1:49.04.

Freshman Claire Jackson followed Stoyanova in 10th place. Jackson finished with a combined time of 1:50.96 and with a top run time of 54.60 seconds.

Rounding out the top-20 for Summit was junior Lucia Hoffman in 19th place and freshman Victoria Campbell in 20th place.

Claire Jackson competes in the slalom at Loveland Ski Area on Friday, Jan. 13.

Joel Wexler/For the Summit Daily News

Buzek, Cheek, Montgomery, Stoyanova and Jackson all punched their ticket to the state competition with their finishes in the slalom.

The performances from the Tigers was enough for the girls to place fourth with 153 points and the boys to place third with 161 points.

The Summit Alpine ski team will travel to Steamboat Springs on Thursday, Jan. 19 to compete in the slalom at Howelsen Hill.