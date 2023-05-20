Summit High baseball team powers past Palisade, advances to state baseball tournament

Will Koll looks to steal a base during Summit’s last home game against Glenwood Springs on Tuesday, May 16.Summit fell to Glenwood Springs 9-6.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

The Summit High School boys baseball team went into this weekend with one mission: to win both their games on Saturday, May 20, in order to advance to the Colorado state baseball tournament.

Summit, the No. 12 seed in the Class 4A Region 5 tournament, did exactly that in Palisade. The Tigers defeated No. 21 Evergreen High School 4-3 before facing a Western Slope league rival, fifth-seeded Palisade High School, later in the afternoon.

Despite losing both regular season games to the Bulldogs earlier this spring, the Tigers battled hard and powered past Palisade for a huge 10-9 win.

Summit will now await the release of the Class 4A state baseball tournament bracket, which will feature seven other teams. The tournament will take place on Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27, with games being played in Colorado Springs.

Games will be played at either University of Colorado-Colorado Springs or at Cheyenne Mountain High School.

The two wins brings Summit to 17-6 on the season. This is the first time since at least 2008 that Summit has advanced to the Class 4A state baseball tournament.