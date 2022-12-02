Winter storm warning: Dam road and parts of I70 closed; strong winds, heavy snowfall to bring whiteout conditions, hazardous driving Friday

Buffalo Mountain and other ridge lines of the Gore Range are pictured Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. The clouds were the beginning of a snowstorm that dropped a total of 14 inches by Sunday across parts of Summit County.

Andrew Maciejewski/Summit Daily News

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as we receive new information about the weather and road closures.

Mountain passes in Summit County could see up to a foot of snow before 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and strong winds are expected to bring low visibility and dangerous driving conditions, according to National Weather Service Reports.

Summit County Emergency Management Agency is asking the public to stay off the roads unless necessary from 10:30 a.m. to noon today since snow squalls are expected to hit all areas of Summit County.

“A snow squall is an intense burst of heavy snowfall that leads to quick reduction in visibilities and is accompanied by gusty winds,” the alert stated. “Sudden whiteout conditions and slick roadways are expected.”

If caught in whiteout conditions, the county says drivers should reduce their speed, engage their hazard lights and allow plenty of space between vehicles.

Road conditions

12:18 p.m.: Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed from mile marker 205 in Silverthorne through mile marker 220.

#I70 eastbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between CO 9 and Exit 221 – Bakerville. https://t.co/j0I3eYpsSP — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 2, 2022

10:30 a.m.: The Dillon Dam Road is closed due to a multi-car accident at 10 a.m. There is currently no time estimated for the road to reopen.

10 a.m.: U.S. Highway 6 is closed over Loveland Pass for both directions of travel. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is still accessible, but further travel up the road toward the pass is restricted. All hazmat vehicles are asked to stage at the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels.

Interstate 70 remains open, but heavy snow is expected to continue until 5 p.m.

Weather outlook

Summit County is under a winter storm warning until 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. The storm could bring wind gusts as high as 75 miles per hour over mountain passes in Summit County. Snow accumulations between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. are forecast between 4 to 8 inches.

The snow will increase in intensity as morning transitions into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The snowfall will be heaviest north of I-70 before noon, but after noon, the I-70 corridor will bear the brunt of the storm.

For the latest road conditions, call 5-1-1 or visit CoTrip.org.